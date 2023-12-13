Champions League
Pagelle Newcastle-Milan, i voti ai protagonisti del match
I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per la 6ª giornata di Champions League 2023/24: pagelle Newcastle-Milan
Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Newcastle e Milan, valido per la 6ª giornata della fase a gironi della Champions League 2023/2024.
VOTI:
NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Dubravka 6; Trippier 6 (17’st Burn 5.5), Lascelles 5.5, Schar 5.5, Livramento 6; Miley 6.5 (26’st Longstaff 5.5), Guimares 6, Joelinton 7; Almiron 6, Wilson 6, Gordon 6.5 (17’st Isak 6). Allenatore: Howe 5.5.
MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan 7; Calabria 6, Tomori 7, Hernandez 6, Florenzi 6; Reijnders 6, Musah 6 (38’st Chukwueze 7); Pulisic 6.5 (28’st Jovic 6.5), Loftus-Cheek 6 (28’st Pobega 6), Leao 6 (43’st Bartesaghi sv); Giroud 6.5 (38’st Okafor 6.5) Allenatore: Pioli 6.5.