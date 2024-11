Messico, bottiglia dagli spalti sul ct dopo la sconfitta con Honduras, brutta ferita alla testa – VIDEO

Brutto incidente avvenuto durante Honduras-Messico, quarto di finale della CONCACAF Nations League, vinta dai padroni di casa, a sorpresa, per 2-0 con la doppietta di Luis Palma.

😳🩸 After Mexico's defeat to Honduras, coach Javier Aguirre was left covered in blood after a can was thrown at his head from the stands…

