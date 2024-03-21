Italia
Pagelle Italia-Venezuela, i voti ai protagonisti del match
TOP: Retegui
FLOP: Bonaventura
VOTI:
ITALIA (3-4-2-1): Donnarumma 7.5, Di Lorenzo 6, Buongiorno 5.5, Scalvini 6; Cambiaso 6 (29’st Zaniolo 6), Locatelli 6 (20’st Jorginho 6.5), Bonaventura 4.5 (1’st Barella 5.5), Udogie 5.5; Frattesi 5.5 (21’st Pellegrini 6), Chiesa 6 (20’st Zaccagni 5.5); Retegui 8 (42’st Raspadori sv). Allenatore: Luciano Spalletti 6.
VENEZUELA (3-4-3): Romo 5, Osorio 5.5, Angel 5.5 (33’st Makoun sv), Ferraresi 6; Aramburu 6 (41’st Otero sv), Martinez 5.5 (33’st Castillo sv), Casseres 6 (41’st Rincon sv), Navarro 6; Savarino 6 (17’st Pereira 6), Rondon 6.5, Machis 7 (17’st Cadiz 6.5). Allenatore: Fernando Batista 6.