Pagelle Italia-Venezuela, i voti ai protagonisti del match

Italia, Retegui scatenato: doppietta contro il Venezuela

Moviola Italia-Venezuela, l’episodio chiave del match

Italia-Venezuela 2-1: gli azzurri vincono senza convincere

Adani: «Spalletti ha bocciato Bonaventura, sul nuovo modulo…»

I TOP, i FLOP e i voti ai protagonisti del match amichevole negli Stati Uniti d’America: pagelle Italia-Venezuela

Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Italia e Venezuela, amichevole negli Stati Uniti d’America.

TOP: Retegui

FLOP: Bonaventura

VOTI:

ITALIA (3-4-2-1): Donnarumma 7.5, Di Lorenzo 6, Buongiorno 5.5, Scalvini 6; Cambiaso 6 (29’st Zaniolo 6), Locatelli 6 (20’st Jorginho 6.5), Bonaventura 4.5 (1’st Barella 5.5), Udogie 5.5; Frattesi 5.5 (21’st Pellegrini 6), Chiesa 6 (20’st Zaccagni 5.5); Retegui 8 (42’st Raspadori sv). Allenatore: Luciano Spalletti 6.

VENEZUELA (3-4-3): Romo 5, Osorio 5.5, Angel 5.5 (33’st Makoun sv), Ferraresi 6; Aramburu 6 (41’st Otero sv), Martinez 5.5 (33’st Castillo sv), Casseres 6 (41’st Rincon sv), Navarro 6; Savarino 6 (17’st Pereira 6), Rondon 6.5, Machis 7 (17’st Cadiz 6.5). Allenatore: Fernando Batista 6.

