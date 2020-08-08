Ronaldo: «È il tempo delle riflessioni, dobbiamo essere all’altezza delle aspettative dei tifosi»

Cristiano Ronaldo parla il giorno dopo l’eliminazione dalla Champions League della Juve. Il messaggio del portoghese su Instagram
Tanta la delusione di Cristiano Ronaldo, ma tanta anche la voglia di ripartire. Prima, però, spazio alle riflessioni. Il portoghese, sui social, ha parlato così il giorno dopo l’eliminazione dalla Champions League.
«La stagione 2019/20 è finita per noi, più tardi di quanto succede solitamente ma più presto di quanto ci saremmo aspettati. Ora è tempo di riflessioni, tempo di analizzare pro e contro perché il pensiero critico è l’unico modo per crescere. Un grande club come la Juventus deve sempre pensare come il migliore al mondo, lavorare come il migliore al mondo, così che noi possiamo essere uno dei migliori e grandi club al mondo. Vincere la Serie A ancora una volta in questo anno difficile è qualcosa che ci rende molto orgogliosi. Personalmente, segnare 37 gol con la Juve e 11 con il Portogallo è qualcosa che mi fa affrontare il futuro con rinnovata ambizione e voglia di continuare a fare sempre meglio ogni anno. Ma i tifosi chiedono di più. Si aspettano di più da noi. E dobbiamo mantenere, dobbiamo essere all’altezza delle più alte aspettative. Possa questa breve pausa di vacanza permettere a tutti noi di prendere le migliori decisioni per il futuro e tornare più forti e carichi che mai. Ci vediamo presto».
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼