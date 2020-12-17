FIFA Puskas Award, il gol più bello del 2020 è di Son – VIDEO

L’attaccante del Tottenham Son Heung-min è stato premiato con il FIFA Puskás Award per aver segnato i gol più bello del 2020.

Nello specifico l’attaccante coreano è stato premiato per questa rete al Burnley segnata con uno spettacolare coast to coast.

One of the best goals in Premier League history? 🤯

Son with a well deserved Puskás Award @FIFAcom

🎥: @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/xZ1UcMvSqP

— International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) December 17, 2020