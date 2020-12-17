FIFA Puskas Award, il gol più bello del 2020 è di Son – VIDEO

L’attaccante del Tottenham Son Heung-min è stato premiato con il FIFA Puskás Award per aver segnato i gol più bello del 2020
Nello specifico l’attaccante coreano è stato premiato per questa rete al Burnley segnata con uno spettacolare coast to coast.
One of the best goals in Premier League history? 🤯
Son with a well deserved Puskás Award @FIFAcom
🎥: @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/xZ1UcMvSqP
