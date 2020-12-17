FIFA Puskas Award, il gol più bello del 2020 è di Son – VIDEO

Di
Redazione CalcioNews24
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

L’attaccante del Tottenham Son Heung-min è stato premiato con il FIFA Puskás Award per aver segnato i gol più bello del 2020

Nello specifico l’attaccante coreano è stato premiato per questa rete al Burnley segnata con uno spettacolare coast to coast.