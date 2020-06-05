Ripresa Premier League: il calendario delle ‘prime’ 3 giornate

Riparte anche il calcio inglese. Il nuovo calendario della Premier League: primo big match il 17 giugno con Manchester City-Arsenal
Riparte anche il calcio inglese. Oggi la Premier League ha confermato il calendario degli incontri per i primi tre round della ripresa della stagione 2019/20. Tutte le partite si giocheranno a porte chiuse. (Gli orari sono quelli inglesi, dunque, per noi italiani basta tirare indietro le lancette di un’ora. Es: orario 18 inglese, 17 italiane).
17 giugno
18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
20:15 Man City v Arsenal
19 giugno
18:00 Norwich City v Southampton
20:15 Spurs v Man Utd
20 giugno
12:30 Watford v Leicester City
15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
17:30 West Ham v Wolves
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
21 giugno
14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd
16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea
19:00 Everton v Liverpool
22 giugno
20:00 Man City v Burnley
23 giugno
18:00 Leicester City v Brighton
20:15 Spurs v West Ham
24 giugno
18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd
18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
18:00 Norwich City v Everton
18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
25 giugno
18:00 Burnley v Watford
18:00 Southampton v Arsenal
20:15 Chelsea v Man City
27 giugno
12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves
28 giugno
16:30 Watford v Southampton
29 giugno
20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
30 giugno
20:15 Brighton v Man Utd
1 luglio
18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
18:00 Everton v Leicester City
20:15 West Ham v Chelsea
2 luglio
18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs
20:15 Man City v Liverpool