Macdonald shock: «Ho un cancro all’intestino» – FOTO

Macdonald shock: il difensore dell’Hull City annuncia sui social di avere un cancro all’intestino. Le parole dell’inglese – FOTO

Angus Macdonald ha scioccato tutto il mondo del calcio con il suo annuncio su Instagram: il 26enne difensore dell’Hull City ha dichiarato di avere un cancro all’intestino.

«Questo non è un post facile da scrivere, ma la vita non è sempre una strada facile da percorrere. Oggi dal mio club è giunta la notizia che mi è stato diagnosticato il cancro all’intestino. Farò tutto il possibile per tornare in piena salute e tornare su quel campo».



