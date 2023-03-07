Borussia Dortmund
Pagelle Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund: Havertz predica, Chilwell accende il motorino. Tedeschi mai in partita
I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per l’ottavo di finale di ritorno di Champions League: pagelle Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund
Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Chelsea e Borussia Dortmund, valido per l’ottavo di finale di ritorno di Champions League.
CHELSEA: Kepa 7, Fofana 6.5, Koulibaly 6.5, Cucurella 6.5, James 6.5, Kovacic 6.5 (83′ Pulisic s.v.), Enzo Fernandez 6 (86′ Zakaria s.v.), Chilwell 7, Sterling 7 (83′ Loftus Cheek s.v.), Havertz 7,5, Joao Felix 6.5 (65′ Gallagher 6.5). All. Potter
DORTMUND: Meyer 6, Wolf 4.5, Sule 5.5, Schlotterbeck 5, Gurreiro 5.5, Bellingham 6, Can 5.5, Ozcan 5 (64′ Bynoe-Gittens 6), Brandt s.v. (5′ Reyna 5.5), Haller 5 (77′ Malen 5.5), Reus 5.5. All. Terzic