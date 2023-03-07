Connettiti con noi

Borussia Dortmund Champions League Chelsea Coppe Europee News Voti&Stats ZONEFOOTBALL

Pagelle Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund: Havertz predica, Chilwell accende il motorino. Tedeschi mai in partita

Borussia Dortmund Champions League Chelsea Coppe Europee News ZONEFOOTBALL

Moviola Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund: l’episodio chiave del match

Borussia Dortmund Champions League Chelsea Coppe Europee News

Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund 2-0: Sterling-Havertz, festeggia Potter

Borussia Dortmund Champions League News ZONEFOOTBALL

Infortunio Brandt, dura appena 4' la sua partita: le sue condizioni

Borussia Dortmund Champions League Chelsea Coppe Europee News ZONEFOOTBALL

Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund, la partita inizierà con 10' di ritardo: il motivo

Borussia Dortmund

Pagelle Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund: Havertz predica, Chilwell accende il motorino. Tedeschi mai in partita

Pubblicato

1 minuto fa

su

risultati classifica premier league

I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per l’ottavo di finale di ritorno di Champions League: pagelle Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund

Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Chelsea e Borussia Dortmund, valido per l’ottavo di finale di ritorno di Champions League.

CHELSEA: Kepa 7, Fofana 6.5, Koulibaly 6.5, Cucurella 6.5, James 6.5, Kovacic 6.5 (83′ Pulisic s.v.), Enzo Fernandez 6 (86′ Zakaria s.v.), Chilwell 7, Sterling 7 (83′ Loftus Cheek s.v.), Havertz 7,5, Joao Felix 6.5 (65′ Gallagher 6.5). All. Potter

DORTMUND: Meyer 6, Wolf 4.5, Sule 5.5, Schlotterbeck 5, Gurreiro 5.5, Bellingham 6, Can 5.5, Ozcan 5 (64′ Bynoe-Gittens 6), Brandt s.v. (5′ Reyna 5.5), Haller 5 (77′ Malen 5.5), Reus 5.5. All. Terzic

Argomenti correlati:

News

risultati classifica premier league risultati classifica premier league
Borussia Dortmund1 minuto fa Simone Brianti

Pagelle Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund: Havertz predica, Chilwell accende il motorino. Tedeschi mai in partita

I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per l’ottavo di finale di ritorno di Champions...
Champions League15 minuti fa

Champions League, le qualificate ai quarti di finale: il Chelsea ribalta il Dortmund, Benfica a valanga

Sono iniziate le gare di ritorno per quanto riguarda gli ottavi di finale della Champions League, ecco tutte le qualificate...
Borussia Dortmund18 minuti fa Simone Brianti

Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund 2-0: Sterling-Havertz, festeggia Potter

A Stamford Bridge, il match valido per il ritorno degli ottavi di finale di Champions tra Chelsea e Borussia Dortmund:...

video

Atalanta News9 ore fa Redazione Video

Precedenti Napoli-Atalanta: i numeri del match del Maradona – VIDEO

Nella prossima giornata del campionato di Serie A andrà in scena il match tra Napoli e Atalanta. Ecco i precedenti...