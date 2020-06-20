Premier League in TV oggi, il programma del 20 giugno: torna in campo l’Arsenal, alle 18.30 il West Ham. Ecco le 4 partite
È tornato il calcio giocato, è tornata anche la Premier League. Sabato ricco in Inghilterra, si parte alle ore 13.30 con Watford-Leicester. Alle ore 16.00 torna in campo anche l’Arsenal dopo la sconfitta contro il Manchester City.
Ecco il programma completo di oggi sabato 16 giugno:
- 13.30 Watford-Leicester – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 16.00 Brighton-Arsenal – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.30 West Ham-Wolverhampton – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 20.45 Bournemouth-Crystal Palace – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL