The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, Mancini tra i candidati. E c'è un altro italiano...

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, il ct azzurro e un altro tecnico italiano tra i candidati al premio di miglior allenatore europeo del 2021

La FIFA ha reso noti i candidati al premio Best FIFA Men’s Coach, che incorona il miglior tecnico europeo del 2021. Tra i possibili vincitori c’è anche il ct Roberto Mancini, trionfatore all’ultimo Europeo, oltre che Antonio Conte, reduce dallo scudetto con l’Inter.

– Antonio Conte (all. Inter / Tottenham)

– Hansi Flick (all. Bayern Monaco / ct Germania)

– Pep Guardiola (all. Manchester City)

– Roberto Mancini (ct Italia)

– Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (ct. Argentina)

– Diego Simeone (all. Atlético Madrid)

– Thomas Tuchel (all. Chelsea FC)