Conferenza stampa Bertolini: «Contenta di giocare al sud. Ecco come si ottengono grandi risultati»

Italia femminile, Caruso e Bartoli positive al Covid lasciano il ritiro

Cagliari, Joao Pedro in Nazionale da gennaio? Ecco come

Gravina: «Joao Pedro in Nazionale? Se può aiutare...»

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, Mancini tra i candidati. E c’è un altro italiano…

Pubblicato

1 ora fa

su

Mancini

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, il ct azzurro e un altro tecnico italiano tra i candidati al premio di miglior allenatore europeo del 2021

La FIFA ha reso noti i candidati al premio Best FIFA Men’s Coach, che incorona il miglior tecnico europeo del 2021. Tra i possibili vincitori c’è anche il ct Roberto Mancini, trionfatore all’ultimo Europeo, oltre che Antonio Conte, reduce dallo scudetto con l’Inter.

– Antonio Conte (all. Inter / Tottenham)
– Hansi Flick (all. Bayern Monaco / ct Germania)
– Pep Guardiola (all. Manchester City)
– Roberto Mancini (ct Italia)
– Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (ct. Argentina)
– Diego Simeone (all. Atlético Madrid)
– Thomas Tuchel (all. Chelsea FC)

