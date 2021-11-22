Azzurri
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, Mancini tra i candidati. E c’è un altro italiano…
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, il ct azzurro e un altro tecnico italiano tra i candidati al premio di miglior allenatore europeo del 2021
La FIFA ha reso noti i candidati al premio Best FIFA Men’s Coach, che incorona il miglior tecnico europeo del 2021. Tra i possibili vincitori c’è anche il ct Roberto Mancini, trionfatore all’ultimo Europeo, oltre che Antonio Conte, reduce dallo scudetto con l’Inter.
– Antonio Conte (all. Inter / Tottenham)
– Hansi Flick (all. Bayern Monaco / ct Germania)
– Pep Guardiola (all. Manchester City)
– Roberto Mancini (ct Italia)
– Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (ct. Argentina)
– Diego Simeone (all. Atlético Madrid)
– Thomas Tuchel (all. Chelsea FC)