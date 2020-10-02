Calendario Champions League 2020/2021: date e orari delle gare delle italiane

Juventus, Inter, Atalanta e Lazio: queste le squadre italiane in Champions League. Ecco il loro percorso nella coppa
La Champions League partirà il 20 ottobre. Ecco nel dettaglio il percorso delle italiane: le date e gli orari delle partite di Juve, Inter, Atalanta e Lazio.
Calendario partite Juve in Champions League
20/10 – 18:55 – Dinamo Kiev-Juventus
28/10 – 21:00 – Juventus-Barcellona
04/11 – 21:00 – Ferencvaros-Juventus
24/11 – 21:00 – Juventus-Ferencvaros
02/12 – 21:00 – Juventus-Dinamo Kiev
08/12 – 21:00 – Barcellona-Juventus
Calendario partite Inter in Champions League
21/10 – 21:00 – Inter-Borussia Monchengladbach
27/10 – 18:55 – Shakhtar Donetsk-Inter
03/11 – 21:00 – Real Madrid-Inter
25/11 – 21:00 – Inter-Real Madrid
01/12 – 21:00 – Borussia Monchengladbach-Inter
09/12 – 21:00 – Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk
Calendario partite Atalanta in Champions League
21/10 – 21:00 – Midtjylland-Atalanta
27/10 – 21:00 – Atalanta-Ajax
03/11 – 21:00 – Atalanta-Liverpool
25/11 – 21:00 – Liverpool-Atalanta
01/12 – 21:00 – Midtjylland-Atalanta
09/12 – 18:55 – Ajax-Atalanta
Calendario partite Lazio in Champions League
20/10 – 21:00 – Lazio-Borussia Dortmund
28/10 – 21:00 – Club Brugge-Lazio
04/11 – 18:55 – Zenit-Lazio
24/11 – 21:00 – Lazio-Zenit
02/12 – 21:00 – Borussia Dortmund-Lazio
08/12 – 18:55 – Lazio-Club Brugge