David Villa dice basta: lo spagnolo annuncia il suo addio al calcio

David Villa dice basta ed annuncia il suo addio al calcio giocato. L’ex attaccante del Barcellona, attualmente al Vissel Kobe in Giappone, si ritirerà al termine della stagione.

Villa lascia il calcio giocato dopo aver vinto praticamente tutto: un Mondiale ed un Europeo con la Nazionale spagnola, Liga e Champions League con il Barcellona. L’attaccante ha dato l’annuncio tramite il suo profilo Twitter.

After 19 years as a professional, I have decided to retire from playing football at the end of this season. Thank you to all the teams, coaches and teammates that have allowed me to enjoy this dreamed career. Thank you to my family, that has always been there to support me. pic.twitter.com/E82vb3tNwT

— David Villa (@Guaje7Villa) November 13, 2019