David Villa dice basta: lo spagnolo annuncia il suo addio al calcio

Di
Redazione CalcioNews24
-
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

David Villa dice basta: l’attaccante spagnolo annuncia il suo addio al calcio. L’ex Barcellona si ritirerà alla fine della stagione

David Villa dice basta ed annuncia il suo addio al calcio giocato. L’ex attaccante del Barcellona, attualmente al Vissel Kobe in Giappone, si ritirerà al termine della stagione.

Villa lascia il calcio giocato dopo aver vinto praticamente tutto: un Mondiale ed un Europeo con la Nazionale spagnola, Liga e Champions League con il Barcellona. L’attaccante ha dato l’annuncio tramite il suo profilo Twitter.