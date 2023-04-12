Champions League
Pagelle Real Madrid-Chelsea: TOP e FLOP del match – VOTI
I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per l’andata dei quarti di finale di Champions League: pagelle Real Madrid Chelsea
Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Real Madrid e Chelsea, valido per l’andata dei quarti di finale di Champions League 2022/2023.
TOP: Benzema, Vinicius
FLOP: Chilwell, Sterling
VOTI:
REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Courtois 7; Carvajal 6.5, Militao 6, Alaba 6, Camavinga 6 (71′ Rudriger 6); Valverde, Modric 6.5 (81′ Ceballos s.v.), Kroos 6.5 (84′ Tchouameni s.v.); Rodrygo 6.5 (71′ Asencio 6.5), Benzema 7, Vinicius Junior 7.5. Allenatore: Carlo Ancelotti.
CHELSEA (5-3-2): Kepa 5.5; James 6, Fofana 5.5, Koulibaly 5.5 (55′ Cucurella 6), Thiago Silva 5.5 (75′ Gallagher 6), Chilwell 5; Kante 5.5 (75′ Mount 6), Fernandez 5.5, Kovacic 5.5; Sterling 5.5 (65′ Havertz 6), Joao Felix 5.5 (65′ Chalobah 6). Allenatore: Lampard