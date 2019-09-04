Caso Lukaku, Demba Ba: «Ecco perchè ho deciso di non giocare lì»

Demba Ba, ex attaccante del Chelsea attualmente all’Istanbul Basaksehir, dice la sua attraverso Twitter sul caso Lukaku:

«Ecco perché ho deciso di non andare lì a giocare quando avrei potuto… E a questo punto vorrei che tutti i giocatori neri andassero via da questo campionato! Sicuramente ciò non fermerà la stupidità e l’odio, ma almeno non saranno prese di mira le altre razze».

And here's the reason why I decided not to play there when I could… And at that point I wish all the black players would get out of this league! Surely it won't stop their stupidity and hate but at least they won't affect other races. https://t.co/whu1XexYmy

