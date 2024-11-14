Francia-Israele: stadio mezzo vuoto, scontri tra tifosi e fischi all’inno israeliano – VIDEO

Si è giocata in un clima surreale Francia-Israele: in uno Stade de France semivuoto prima del calcio d’inizio ci sono stati degli scontri tra i tifosi francesi e quelli israeliani. Come riportato da numerosi video e testimonianze dei presenti allo stadio, i più facinorosi nelle prime fasi degli scontri erano i tifosi israeliani.

France and Israel fans fighting in the stands… 🇫🇷🇮🇱👊 pic.twitter.com/KDZcAYmS9w

Terrible atmosphere minutes ahead of kick off between France and Israel at the Stade de France.

As it should be. Bravo to every football fan who has refused to normalise having a genocidal state playing football.

Governments don’t represent the people. pic.twitter.com/qsKfKOSBIG

