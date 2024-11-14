Nazionali
Francia-Israele: stadio mezzo vuoto, scontri tra tifosi e fischi all’inno israeliano – VIDEO
Francia-Israele: scontri dentro allo Stade de France tra i tifosi delle due nazionali: ecco cosa è successo a Parigi
Si è giocata in un clima surreale Francia-Israele: in uno Stade de France semivuoto prima del calcio d’inizio ci sono stati degli scontri tra i tifosi francesi e quelli israeliani. Come riportato da numerosi video e testimonianze dei presenti allo stadio, i più facinorosi nelle prime fasi degli scontri erano i tifosi israeliani.
France and Israel fans fighting in the stands… 🇫🇷🇮🇱👊 pic.twitter.com/KDZcAYmS9w
— Football Fights (@footbalIfights) November 14, 2024
Terrible atmosphere minutes ahead of kick off between France and Israel at the Stade de France.
As it should be. Bravo to every football fan who has refused to normalise having a genocidal state playing football.
Governments don’t represent the people. pic.twitter.com/qsKfKOSBIG
— Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) November 14, 2024
AT LEAST 2 French supporters have been attacked by a mob of Israeli fans inside the Stade de France during the France vs Israel game.@UEFA this game should have never been allowed to go ahead. You have put the life of fans at risk. pic.twitter.com/OGzSZtuwn3
— Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) November 14, 2024
Precedentemente in occasione degli inni lo stadio semivuoto – in segno di protesta – aveva fischiato l’inno israeliano. Tra i presenti allo Stade de France c’era anche il presidente francese Macron. La partita è finita poi 0-0, nonostante i numerosi tentativi dei Blues.