 Francia-Israele: stadio mezzo vuoto, scontri tra tifosi e fischi all'inno israeliano - VIDEO
Connettiti con noi

Nazionali

Francia-Israele: stadio mezzo vuoto, scontri tra tifosi e fischi all’inno israeliano – VIDEO

Avatar di Redazione CalcioNews24

Pubblicato

52 minuti fa

su

francia-israele

Francia-Israele: scontri dentro allo Stade de France tra i tifosi delle due nazionali: ecco cosa è successo a Parigi

Si è giocata in un clima surreale Francia-Israele: in uno Stade de France semivuoto prima del calcio d’inizio ci sono stati degli scontri tra i tifosi francesi e quelli israeliani. Come riportato da numerosi video e testimonianze dei presenti allo stadio, i più facinorosi nelle prime fasi degli scontri erano i tifosi israeliani.

Precedentemente in occasione degli inni lo stadio semivuoto – in segno di protesta – aveva fischiato l’inno israeliano. Tra i presenti allo Stade de France c’era anche il presidente francese Macron. La partita è finita poi 0-0, nonostante i numerosi tentativi dei Blues.

Argomenti correlati:

Nations League

Spagna, De La Fuente: «Morata? Spero che ci sia, anche se non dall’inizio»

Avatar di Redazione CalcioNews24

Pubblicato

1 ora fa

su

14 Novembre 2024

Di

de la fuente
Continua a leggere

Napoli News

Scozia, l’elogio del ct per McTominay: «Che impatto nel Napoli!»

Avatar di Redazione CalcioNews24

Pubblicato

2 ore fa

su

14 Novembre 2024

Di

mctominay
Continua a leggere