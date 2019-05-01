Juve, l’addio di Ramsey all’Arsenal: «Vado via da uomo» – FOTO

Ramsey lascia l’Arsenal e saluta i tifosi. Ecco la dedica del futuro centrocampista della Juventus ai tifosi dei Gunners- FOTO
L’infortunio rimediato contro il Napoli ha sancito la fine della stagione per Aaron Ramsey. Il centrocampista ha salutato l’Arsenal, dato che dal 1° luglio diventerà un giocatore della Juventus.
La dedica pubblicata su Instagram di Ramsey è commovente:«Mi spiace dire che l’ultima partita contro il Napoli è stata l’ultima anche in maglia Arsenal. Sfortunatamente mi ha lasciato con un infortunio che mi tiene fuori per le restanti partite. Sono davvero deluso di non poter giocare fino alla fine e di non poter dare tutto per il club finché sono ancora qui, finché sono un giocatore dell’Arsenal. Non dipende da me, ma volevo ringraziare i tifosi per il supporto. E’ stato un viaggio, dentro e fuori dal campo, ed è successo così tanto in 11 anni. Ero un giovane ragazzo all’arrivo, me ne vado da uomo, marito, padre di tre bambini e pieno di orgoglio e grandi ricordi che porterò con me, di cui farò tesoro. Sarà emozionante questo weekend – la mia ultima gara in casa. Non vedo l’ora di vedervi lì e di ringraziarvi ancora tutti dal profondo del cuore per tutto».
Ecco il post pubblicato da Aaron Ramsey:
It saddens me to say that the game against Napoli was my last game in an Arsenal shirt. Unfortunately it left me with an injury that rules me out of the remaining games. I am really disappointed not to play until the end and give everything for the club while I am still an Arsenal player. Unfortunately it’s out of my hands but I wanted to say thank you to the fans for your support. It has been a journey, on and off the field, and so much has happened in 11 years. I was a spotty young kid coming in and I’m leaving a man, married, father of three boys and full of pride and good memories that I will treasure. It will be emotional this weekend – my last game at home. I Look forward to seeing you there and thank you all again from the bottom of my heart for everything #arsenal #lastgame