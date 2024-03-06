 Pagelle Manchester City-Copenaghen, i voti ai protagonisti
Haaland

I voti ai protagonisti del match valido per il ritorno degli ottavi di Champions League 2023/24: pagelle Manchester City-Copenaghen

Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match Manchester City-Copenaghen, valido per il ritorno degli ottavi di Champions League 2023/2024.

TOP: Haaland

FLOP: Vavro

VOTI:

MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson 6; Lewis 6.5, Akanji 7, Rubén Dias 6.5 (68’ Stones 6), Gvardiol 6.5; Rodri 7 (46’ Gomez 6), Kovacic 6; Bobb 6, Alvarez 7, Nunes 6 (74’ Hamilton 6.5); Haaland 7 (88’ Wright sv).

All: Guardiola.

COPENAGHEN (4-3-3): Grabara 3; Jelert 5 (78’ Meling sv), Vavro 5.5, McKenna 5.5, Clem 5.5 (68’ Hojlund 6); Oskarrson 6.5 (68’ Cornelius 5.5), Falk 6, Ankersen 5.5; Achouri 5 (58’ Bardghji 6), Froholdt 5 (58’ Matsson 6), Elyounoussi 6.5.

