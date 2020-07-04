Premier League in TV oggi, il programma del 4 luglio: il Manchester United sfida il Bournemouth, in campo anche Arsenal e Chelsea
Si torna in campo nella 33a giornata di Premier League. Il Brighton e il Norwich aprono le danze alle 13.30, poi alle 16.00 scenderà il campo Manchester United. Il programma si chiude con Arsenal e Chelsea, che cercano punti in chiave Champions League.
Il programma del 4 luglio:
- 13.30 Norwich-Brigthon – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 16.00 Manchester United-Bournemouth – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.30 Wolverhampton-Arsenal – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 21.00 Chelsea-Watford – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL