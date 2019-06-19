27ª giornata

Sabato 22 febbraio 2020

Arsenal-Everton

Burnley-AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea-Tottenham

Crystal Palace-Newcastle United

Leicester City-Man City

Liverpool-West Ham

Man Utd-Watford

Sheffield United-Brighton

Southampton-Aston Villa

Wolves-Norwich City

28ª giornata

Sabato 29 febbraio 2020

AFC Bournemouth-Chelsea

Aston Villa-Sheffield United

Brighton-Crystal Palace

Everton-Man Utd

Man City-Arsenal

Newcastle United-Burnley

Norwich City-Leicester City

Tottenham-Wolves

Watford-Liverpool

West Ham-Southampton

29ª giornata

Sabato 7 marzo 2020

Arsenal-West Ham

Burnley-Tottenham

Chelsea-Everton

Crystal Palace-Watford

Leicester City-Aston Villa

Liverpool-AFC Bournemouth

Man Utd-Man City

Sheffield United-Norwich City

Southampton-Newcastle United

Wolves-Brighton

30ª giornata

Sabato 14 marzo 2020

AFC Bournemouth-Crystal Palace

Aston Villa-Chelsea

Brighton-Arsenal

Everton-Liverpool

Man City-Burnley

Newcastle United-Sheffield United

Norwich City-Southampton

Tottenham-Man Utd

Watford-Leicester City

West Ham-Wolves

31ª giornata

Sabato 21 marzo 2020

Burnley-Watford

Chelsea-Man City

Leicester City-Brighton

Liverpool-Crystal Palace

Man Utd-Sheffield United

Newcastle United-Aston Villa

Norwich City-Everton

Southampton-Arsenal

Tottenham-West Ham

Wolves-AFC Bournemouth

32ª giornata

Sabato 4 aprile 2020

AFC Bournemouth-Newcastle United

Arsenal-Norwich City

Aston Villa-Wolves

Brighton-Man Utd

Crystal Palace-Burnley

Everton-Leicester City

Man City-Liverpool

Sheffield United-Tottenham

Watford-Southampton

West Ham-Chelsea

33ª giornata

Sabato 11 aprile 2020

Burnley-Sheffield United

Chelsea-Watford

Leicester City-Crystal Palace

Liverpool-Aston Villa

Man Utd-AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United-West Ham

Norwich City-Brighton

Southampton-Manchester City

Spurs-Everton

Wolves-Arsenal

34ª giornata

Sabato 18 aprile 2020

AFC Bournemouth-Spurs

Arsenal-Leicester City

Aston Villa-Man Utd

Brighton-Liverpool

Crystal Palace-Chelsea

Everton-Southampton

Man City-Newcastle United

Sheffield United-Wolves

Watford-Norwich City

West Ham-Burnley

35ª giornata

Sabato 25 aprile 2020

AFC Bournemouth-Leicester City

Aston Villa-Crystal Palace

Brighton-Man City

Liverpool-Burnley

Man Utd-Southampton

Norwich City-West Ham

Sheffield United-Chelsea

Tottenham-Arsenal

Watford-Newcastle United

Wolves-Everton

36ª giornata

Sabato 2 maggio 2020

Arsenal-Liverpool

Burnley-Wolves

Chelsea-Norwich City

Crystal Palace-Man Utd

Everton-Aston Villa

Leicester City-Sheffield United

Man City-AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United-Tottenham

Southampton-Brighton

West Ham-Watford

37ª giornata

Sabato 9 maggio 2020

AFC Bournemouth-Southampton

Aston Villa-Arsenal

Brighton-Newcastle United

Liverpool-Chelsea

Man Utd-West Ham

Norwich City-Burnley

Sheffield United-Everton

Tottenham-Leicester City

Watford-Man City

Wolves-Crystal Palace

38ª giornata

Sabato 17 maggio 2020

Arsenal-Watford

Burnley-Brighton

Chelsea-Wolves

Crystal Palace-Spurs

Everton-AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City-Man Utd

Man City-Norwich City

Newcastle United-Liverpool

Southampton-Sheffield United

West Ham-Aston Villa

Dove vedere la Premier League 2019/2020 in Tv e streaming

Sky detiene i diritti della Premier League in Italia. Gli abbonati potranno pertanto godersi in esclusiva la nuova edizione del campionato di calcio più seguito al mondo su diverse piattaforme: in tv via satellite, sul digitale terrestre o via fibra, e in streaming collegandosi con i loro pc, tablet e smartphone alla piattaforma Sky Go.

I big match, per chi è in possesso di un televisore 4K, saranno inoltre trasmessi anche in 4K HDR grazie a SkyQ. Complessivamente Sky trasmetterà in diretta e in esclusiva 235 partite della Premier League 2019/2020, per un totale di oltre 6 match ogni fine settimana. Su Sky ci saranno inoltre news e approfondimenti sul massimo campionato inglese.