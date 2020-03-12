Champions League, rinviate ufficialmente Juve-Lione e City-Real

La UEFA ha ufficialmente rinviato a data da destinarsi le due partite di Champions League: Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid

Mancava solo l’ufficialità che è arrivata pochi istanti fa. Le partite di Champions League tra Manchester City-Real Madrid e Juventus-Lione sono state rinviate a data da destinarsi.

La UEFA con un breve comunicato ha annunciato il rinvio dei due match validi per il ritorno degli ottavi di Champions in programma il 17 marzo. Le merengues e i bianconeri sono infatti in quarantena e sarebbe stato impossibile per loro scendere in campo.