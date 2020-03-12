Champions League, rinviate ufficialmente Juve-Lione e City-Real

Mancava solo l’ufficialità che è arrivata pochi istanti fa. Le partite di Champions League tra Manchester City-Real Madrid e Juventus-Lione sono state rinviate a data da destinarsi.

La UEFA con un breve comunicato ha annunciato il rinvio dei due match validi per il ritorno degli ottavi di Champions in programma il 17 marzo. Le merengues e i bianconeri sono infatti in quarantena e sarebbe stato impossibile per loro scendere in campo.

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸

🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷

Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course.

— UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020