Fiorentina femminile, Heleen Jaques saluta la squadra – FOTO

Fiorentina femminile, Heleen Jaques saluta la squadra: difensore classe 1987, lascia i viola dopo appena un anno – FOTO
Heleen Jaques, calciatrice belga classe 1987, lascia la Fiorentina, dopo appena un anno. Ecco le sue parole su Instagram: «Grazie Viola per tutto. I tuoi fan sono fantastici, spingono i giocatori ad un altro livello e danno loro convinzione».
«Grazie al Club che ha creduto in me e mi ha dato l’opportunità di conoscere la competizione italiana e la cultura di Firenze. Adesso è ora di una nuova avventura».
Thanks Viola for everything 💜. Your fans are great, they push players to an other level and give them convidence. Thanks to the Club who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to know the Italian competition and the Florenz Culture. A big thanks to all players that are great players and persons!! An injury in the beginning gave me a difficult start, but nevertheless in the competition and the Cup I started in 13 games: with 10 clean sheets and 13 wins, I only can smile. Every minute I played in the competition and the Cup we could celebrated with those amazing fans. Happy to win with the amazing team the Supercoppa 🏆, 🥈 in the Serie A and 🥈 in the Coppa Italia 🤩💫. Now it’s time for a new adventure. I hope I can take those victories and winning mentality with me 💪 (soon more news) #ForzaViola #fiorentinawomensfc