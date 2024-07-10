 FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI Olanda Inghilterra, le scelte dei due ct
FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI Olanda Inghilterra, le scelte dei due ct

22 ore fa

Alle 21 in scena la SEMIFINALE degli Europei tra Olanda e Inghilterra: le FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI con le scelte dei due ct

Alle 21 andrà in scena la semifinale degli Europei tra Olanda e Inghilterra. Ecco le formazioni ufficiali scelte dai due ct.

OLANDA INGHILTERRA FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI: LE SCELTE DEI CT

OLANDA (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Rejinders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo. CT: Ronald Koeman

INGHILTERRA (3-4-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Trippier, Rice, Mainoo, Saka; Bellingham, Foden, Kane. CT: Gareth Southgate

