FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI Olanda Inghilterra, le scelte dei due ct
Alle 21 andrà in scena la semifinale degli Europei tra Olanda e Inghilterra. Ecco le formazioni ufficiali scelte dai due ct.
OLANDA INGHILTERRA FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI: LE SCELTE DEI CT
OLANDA (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Rejinders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo. CT: Ronald Koeman
INGHILTERRA (3-4-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Trippier, Rice, Mainoo, Saka; Bellingham, Foden, Kane. CT: Gareth Southgate