Le formazioni tipo delle migliori squadre europee

Atletico Madrid Griezmann, chiesta la riduzione dello stipendio: le ultime

Barcellona, le panchine di Griezmann preoccupano

Morata, partenza sprint per lo spagnolo: le parole di Simeone allontanano il mercato

Lo United punta Cunha in attacco: l'offerta all'Atletico

Pubblicato

4 minuti fa

su

Ecco le probabili formazioni tipo delle migliori squadre europee. In particolare di: Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga e Ligue 1

Ecco come giocherebbero le formazioni tipo delle migliori squadre dei top 5 campionati europei: La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga e Ligue 1.

REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger (Militao), Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo (Asensio), Benzema, Vinicius. All. Ancelotti

BARCELLONA (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Araujo, Christensen (Kounde), Jordi Alba; De Jong (Kessie), Busquets, Pedri; Raphina (Dembélé), Lewandowski, Aubameyang. All. Xavi.

ATLETICO MADRID (3-5-2): Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Witsel, Carrasco; Joao Félix, Griezmann. All. Simeone.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (3-4-3): Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Renato Sanches, Verratti, Nuno Mendes; Mbappé, Messi, Neymar. All. Galtier.

BAYERN MONACO (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka (Gravenberch); Gnabry, Muller, Coman (Sane); Mane. All. Nagelsmann

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro; Bellingham, Emre Can (Ozcan), Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Adeyemi. All. Terzic.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Ruben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Phillips (Rodri), De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden (Grealish). All. Guardiola.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-3-3): De Gea; Dalot (Wan-Bissaka), Lisandro Martinez, Varane, Shaw; Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro , Eriksen; Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford. All. Ten Hag.

CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Kovacic (Jorginho), Cucurella; Mount, Sterling; Havertz. All. Thomas Tuchel.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Luis Diaz. All. Klopp.

ARSENAL (4-1-4-1): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey (Xhaka); Saka, Fabio Vieira, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus. All. Arteta

TOTTENHAM (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson Royal, Bissouma, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane. All. Conte.

