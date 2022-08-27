Atletico Madrid
Le formazioni tipo delle migliori squadre europee
Ecco le probabili formazioni tipo delle migliori squadre europee. In particolare di: Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga e Ligue 1
REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger (Militao), Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo (Asensio), Benzema, Vinicius. All. Ancelotti
BARCELLONA (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Araujo, Christensen (Kounde), Jordi Alba; De Jong (Kessie), Busquets, Pedri; Raphina (Dembélé), Lewandowski, Aubameyang. All. Xavi.
ATLETICO MADRID (3-5-2): Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Witsel, Carrasco; Joao Félix, Griezmann. All. Simeone.
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (3-4-3): Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Renato Sanches, Verratti, Nuno Mendes; Mbappé, Messi, Neymar. All. Galtier.
BAYERN MONACO (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka (Gravenberch); Gnabry, Muller, Coman (Sane); Mane. All. Nagelsmann
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro; Bellingham, Emre Can (Ozcan), Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Adeyemi. All. Terzic.
MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Ruben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Phillips (Rodri), De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden (Grealish). All. Guardiola.
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-3-3): De Gea; Dalot (Wan-Bissaka), Lisandro Martinez, Varane, Shaw; Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro , Eriksen; Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford. All. Ten Hag.
CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Kovacic (Jorginho), Cucurella; Mount, Sterling; Havertz. All. Thomas Tuchel.
LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Luis Diaz. All. Klopp.
ARSENAL (4-1-4-1): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey (Xhaka); Saka, Fabio Vieira, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus. All. Arteta
TOTTENHAM (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson Royal, Bissouma, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane. All. Conte.