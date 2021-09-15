Jesse Lingard chiede scusa ai tifosi del Manchester United dopo lo sciagurato retropassaggio che ha regalato la vittoria allo Young Boys in Champions League.

«Ieri sera ha fatto male. Ogni volta che indosso la maglia, spero che le persone capiscano cosa significa per me. Esco sempre con la voglia di fare il meglio per il club, la squadra e i tifosi. Sono arrabbiato per il mio ruolo nella sconfitta. Gli errori accadono nel calcio, ma ci rialziamo e ripartiamo».

Last night hurt. Everytime I pull on the shirt, I hope people understand what it means to me. I always go out wanting to do the best for the club, the team and the fans. I’m upset for my part in the defeat. Mistakes happen in football but we pick ourselves up and go again. pic.twitter.com/naTlNMop8L

