Manchester United, Lingard chiede scusa: «Arrabbiato per quello che ho fatto»

6 secondi fa

Lingard

Jesse Lingard è stato decisivo, al contrario, per il Manchester United: le parole dell’attaccante inglese sui social

Jesse Lingard chiede scusa ai tifosi del Manchester United dopo lo sciagurato retropassaggio che ha regalato la vittoria allo Young Boys in Champions League.

«Ieri sera ha fatto male. Ogni volta che indosso la maglia, spero che le persone capiscano cosa significa per me. Esco sempre con la voglia di fare il meglio per il club, la squadra e i tifosi. Sono arrabbiato per il mio ruolo nella sconfitta. Gli errori accadono nel calcio, ma ci rialziamo e ripartiamo».

