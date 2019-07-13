Lukaku Inter: amichevole United, neanche panchina per Romelu – FOTO

Altri indizi sul fronte Lukaku: il Manchester United non lo porta nemmeno in panchina nell’amichevole in Australia. Attesa Inter – FOTO
L’Inter dovrà lavorare duramente per strappare Lukaku al Manchester United, che sta opponendo resistenza nella trattativa.
Intanto, Lukaku non è stato considerato da Solskjaer nell’amichevole in Australia con il Perth Glory. Belga escluso, non va neanche in panchina.
📝 Time to bring you today’s #MUFC team news…#MUTOUR 🇦🇺
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 13 luglio 2019