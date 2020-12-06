Parma, Krause: «Orgoglioso della mia squadra e dell’allenatore»

Il presidente del Parma Kyle J. Krause ha parlato tramite il proprio profilo Twitter commentando il pareggio per 0-0 contro il Benevento

ORGOGLIO – «Orgoglioso della mia squadra e dell’allenatore. Questi ragazzi hanno bisogno di tempo e punti. Hanno mostrato la giusta attitudine ed è la cosa più importante. Se continueranno a lavorare in questo modo i punti così, come le prestazioni, arriveranno».