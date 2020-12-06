Parma, Krause: «Orgoglioso della mia squadra e dell’allenatore»

Il presidente del Parma Kyle J. Krause ha parlato tramite il proprio profilo Twitter commentando il pareggio per 0-0 contro il Benevento.

ORGOGLIO – «Orgoglioso della mia squadra e dell’allenatore. Questi ragazzi hanno bisogno di tempo e punti. Hanno mostrato la giusta attitudine ed è la cosa più importante. Se continueranno a lavorare in questo modo i punti così, come le prestazioni, arriveranno».

Proud of my team and coach —>

“These boys need time and points. They showed the right attitude and that’s important; if they work in this manner, the points will come and the performances too.”#ForzaParma 💛💙

— Kyle J. Krause (@Kyle_J_Krause) December 6, 2020