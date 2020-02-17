Pogba, Raiola risponde a Solskjaer: «È frustrato, in estate…»

View this post on Instagram

Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I HOPE Solskjaer DO NOT WANT TO SUGGEST THAT PAUL IS HIS PRISONER. ⠀ ⠀ BUT BEFORE Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said. ⠀ ⠀ I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe to nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul. ⠀ ⠀ I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. ⠀ ⠀ I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. ⠀ AT LEAST IF I WAS HIM I WOULD.