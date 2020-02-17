Pogba, Raiola risponde a Solskjaer: «È frustrato, in estate…»

Duro scontro tra Mino Raiola e Solskjaer: ecco le parole dell’agente di Paul Pogba sulla polemica con il tecnico dello United
Momento teso in casa United: scontro durissimo tra Solskjaer e Mino Raiola sul futuro di Paul Pogba. Dopo l’attacco del tecnico norvegese, l’agente ha affidato ai social la sua replica.
RAIOLA – «Paul non è mio e di sicuro non è proprietà di Solskjaer, Paul è di Paul Pogba. Non si può possedere un essere umano già da molto tempo, sia nel Regno Unito che altrove. Spero che Solskjaer non voglia suggerire che Paul sia prigioniero….Prima che commenti quello che dico, dovrebbe informarsi meglio su ciò che è stato detto. Sono un cittadino libero, posso pensare ed esprimere le proprie idee. Fino ad ora forse sono stato molto gentile con lui. Dovrebbe solo ricordare le cose che ha detto in estate a Paul. Penso che Solskjaer possa essere frustrato per diversi motivi e ora stia facendo confusione sui suoi problemi: credo altre cose di cui preoccuparsi. Almeno, se fossi in lui lo farei».
