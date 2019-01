View this post on Instagram

Dear Saints fans…I will never forget the nice chant you reserved exclusively for me. I will never forget your marvellous support at Wembley in one of the best days in my football career and in my life. I will never forget your explosion of joy at Swansea after my goal and after our massive win in May. I’m so glad to have been part of your history in these two years and to have been the protagonist of these two great moments. It’s time to say goodbye, time to wish you best luck, time to think at the future. Gabbi. 😇