Tottenham, Son con elmetto militare e mitra – FOTO

© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

La momentanea sospensione della Premier League ha costretto Heung-Min Son a rispettare il servizio di lega obbligatorio in Corea del Sud.

L’attaccante del Tottenham è stato immortalato durante un’esercitazione militare mentre indossa un elmetto in testa e tiene in mano un mitra. Inutile dire che le immagini abbiano sorpreso i tifosi degli Spurs.