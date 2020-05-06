Tottenham, Son con elmetto militare e mitra – FOTO

La momentanea sospensione della Premier League ha costretto Heung-Min Son a rispettare il servizio di lega obbligatorio in Corea del Sud.

L’attaccante del Tottenham è stato immortalato durante un’esercitazione militare mentre indossa un elmetto in testa e tiene in mano un mitra. Inutile dire che le immagini abbiano sorpreso i tifosi degli Spurs.

🇰🇷 [@YonHapNews] Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-Min Son during a military drill wearing a bullet-proof helmet.

🔫 The South Korean was returning to a bootcamp after finishing a rifle exercise at a Marine Corps firing range in Seogwipo on the country's Jeju Island.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/P9jTErxVEu

