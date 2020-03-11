Europa League, la Uefa rinvia Siviglia-Roma e Inter-Getafe. Il comunicato

La UEFA ha ufficialmente rinviato Siviglia-Roma e Inter-Getafe in programma domani, match validi per gli ottavi di Europa League
Le UEFA ha rinviato ufficialmente Siviglia-Roma e Inter-Getafe dopo le restrizioni imposte dalle autorità spagnole per il dilagare del Coronavirus. Mancava solo l’ufficialità che è arrivata pochi istanti fa.
Il massimo organo del calcio europeo informa che i dettagli dei recuperi dei due match saranno resi noti prossimamente.
As a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the following #UEL matches will not take place as scheduled tomorrow.
🇪🇸 Sevilla – AS Roma 🇮🇹
🇮🇹 Internazionale – Getafe 🇪🇸
— UEFA (@UEFA) March 11, 2020