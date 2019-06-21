Fernando Torres si ritira: l’annuncio ufficiale dello spagnolo – VIDEO

Andrea Cerrato
Con un breve video postato sul suo profilo Twitter, Fernando Torres ha annunciato il ritiro dal calcio giocato

Fernando Torres si ritira dal calcio giocato. L’annuncio ufficiale l’ha dato lo stesso spagnolo tramite un video comparso sul suo profilo Twitter. El Nino ha rimandato ogni spiegazione ad una conferenza stampa che si terrà in Giappone domenica 23 giugno.

A 35 anni, dopo 257 gol, 2 Europa League, 1 Champions League, 2 Europei e 1 Mondiale Fernando Torres dice basta e appende gli scarpini al chiodo.