Fernando Torres si ritira: l’annuncio ufficiale dello spagnolo – VIDEO

Fernando Torres si ritira dal calcio giocato. L’annuncio ufficiale l’ha dato lo stesso spagnolo tramite un video comparso sul suo profilo Twitter. El Nino ha rimandato ogni spiegazione ad una conferenza stampa che si terrà in Giappone domenica 23 giugno.

A 35 anni, dopo 257 gol, 2 Europa League, 1 Champions League, 2 Europei e 1 Mondiale Fernando Torres dice basta e appende gli scarpini al chiodo.

I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.See you there. pic.twitter.com/WrKnvRTUIu

