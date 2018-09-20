Guida TV: la diretta delle partite di oggi di Serie A, Serie B, Champions League, Europa League e dei principali campionati stranieri su Sky Sport, DAZN, Rai, Mediaset e non solo

Serie A, Serie B, Serie C, Champions League, Europa League ma anche campionati esteri come la Liga, la Premier League, la Bundesliga e la Ligue 1: il calcio in tv è ormai per tutti i gusti e soprattutto su tutti i canali. Dalla ricca offerta Sky Sport a quella DAZN, senza dimenticare ovviamente quella della tv pubblica Rai o quella di Mediaset, passando per le novità della programmazione di Eleven Sports, Eurosport e Sportitalia: ecco le partite di calcio oggi per tutti i dispositivi mobili (tablet, smartphone e perfino console da gioco) e tutti i device, ma pure per tv e smart tv. Qui di seguito la guida tv completa con l’elenco delle partite di stasera di tutte le competizioni e i palinsesti trasmessi dalle emittenti italiane. Ricordiamo che una lista aggiornata di tutti i canali sui quali guardare le partite in streaming ed in diretta è disponibile al seguente link: STREAM HD CALCIO: LE PARTITE LIVE

GIOVEDÌ 20 SETTEMBRE 2018

00.30 Independiente-River Plate (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN

02.45 Boca Juniors-Cruzeiro (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN

18.55 Diretta Goal UEFA Europa League – SKY SPORT (canale 251)

18.55 Lazio-Apollon (UEFA Europa League) – SKY SPORT UNO (canale 252) e SKY SPORT (canale 252)

18.55 PAOK Salonicco-Chelsea (UEFA Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 253)

18.55 Marsiglia-Eintracht Francoforte (UEFA Europa League) – SKY SPORT (canale 254)

18.55 Villarreal-Rangers (UEFA Europa League) – SKY SPORT (can ale 255)

21.00 Diretta Goal UEFA Europa League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) 21.00

Dudelange-Milan (UEFA Europa League) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e TV8

21.00 Arsenal-Vorksla (UEFA Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 253)

21.00 Olympiacos-Betis (UEFA Europa League) – SKY SPORT (canale 254)

21.00 RB Lipsia-RB Salisburgo (UEFA Europa League) – SKY SPORT (canale 255)

21.00 AEK Larnaca-Zurigo (UEFA Europa League) – RSI LA 2

VENERDÌ 21 SETTEMBRE 2018

02.45 Colo Colo-Palmeiras (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN

15.00 Atalanta-Palermo (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

19.00 Torino-Genoa (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

20.00 Lorient-Clermont (Ligue 2) – DAZN

20.30 Sassuolo-Empoli (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

20.30 Stoccarda-Fortuna Dusseldorf (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

20.45 Monaco-Nimes (Ligue 1) – DAZN

21.00 Benevento-Salernitana (Serie B) – DAZN e RAI SPORT

21.00 Huesca-Real Sociedad (Liga) – DAZN

SABATO 22 SETTEMBRE 2018

08.00 Kashiwa Reysol-Sagan Tosu (J1 League) – DAZN

11.00 Empoli-Napoli (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

13.00 Sampdoria-Inter (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

13.00 Rayo Vallecano-Alaves (Liga) – DAZN

13.30 Fulham-Watford (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

15.00 Parma-Cagliari (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

15.00 Crotone-Verona (Serie B) – DAZN

15.00 Carpi-Brescia (Serie B) – DAZN

15.00 Lecce-Venezia (Serie B) – DAZN

15.00 Palermo-Perugia (Serie B) – DAZN

15.00 Pescara-Foggia (Serie B) – DAZN

15.00 Spezia-Cittadella (Serie B) – DAZN

15.30 Hoffenheim-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA

16.00 Liverpool-Southamoton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.15 Celta Vigo-Real Sociedad (Liga) – DAZN

16.15 Eibar-Leganes (Liga) – DAZN

17.00 Lille-Nantes (Ligue 1) – DAZN

18.00 Fiorentina-SPAL (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

18.00 Cosenza-Livorno (Serie B) – DAZN

18.30 Schalke 04-Bayern Monaco (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO

18.30 Brighton & Hove Albion-Tottenham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

18.30 Getafe-Atletico Madrid (Liga) – DAZN

20.00 Angers-Tolosa (Ligue 1) – DAZN

20.00 Montpellier-Nizza (Ligue 1) – DAZN

20.00 Reims-Digione (Ligue 1) – DAZN

20.00 St. Etienne-Caen (Ligue 1) – DAZN

20.00 Strasburgo-Amiens (Ligue 1) – DAZN

20.30 Sampdoria-Inter (Serie A) – DAZN

20.45 Real Madrid-Espanyol (Liga) – DAZN

23.00 New York Red Bulls-Toronto FC (MLS) – EUROSPORT 1

DOMENICA 23 SETTEMBRE 2018

11.00 Cagliari-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

11.00 Urawa Reds-Vissel Kobe (J1 League) – DAZN

12.00 Levante-Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN

12.30 Torino-Napoli (Serie A) – DAZN

14.30 West Ham-Chelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

15.00 Bologna-Roma (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

15.00 Chievo-Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN

15.00 Lazio-Genoa (Serie A) – SKY (canale da definire)

15.00 Rennes-PSG (Ligue 1) – DAZN

16.00 Young Boys-Basilea (Super League) – RSI LA 2

16.15 Villarreal-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN

17.00 Guingamp-Bordeaux (Ligue 1) – DAZN

17.00 Arsenal-Everton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

18.00 Milan-Atalanta (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

18.30 Betis-Athletic Bilbao (Liga) – DAZN

19.00 Milan-Roma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

20.30 Frosinone-Juventus (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

20.45 Barcellona-Girona (Liga) – DAZN

21.00 Padova-Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN

21.00 Lione-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) – DAZN

23.00 Boca Juniors-River Plate (Superclasico Superliga argentina) – SPORTITALIA

LUNEDÌ 24 SETTEMBRE 2018

01.00 Gimnasia La Plata-Rosario Central (Superliga argantina) – SPORTITALIA

MARTEDÌ 25 SETTEMBRE 2018