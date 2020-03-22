Coronavirus, Fellaini: «Per favore, restate al sicuro»

Il centrocampista dello Shandong Luneng Fellaini è risultato positivo al Coronavirus: è il primo caso in Cina
Marouane Fellaini è il primo caso positivo al Coronavirus in Cina. Il centrocampista belga dello Shandong Luneng ha pubblicato un messaggio sui social per rassicurare i suoi fan circa le proprie condizioni di salute.
«Cari amici, mi sono sottoposto al test per il Coronavirus e sono risultato positivo. Grazie ai tifosi, allo staff medico e al club per il loro interesse e attenzione. Seguirò le cure e spero di tornare a giocare il più presto possibile. Per favore, restate al sicuro».
Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Currently, I am back in China and being treated in the hospital. I can assure you that everything is fine for me now. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe❤️❤️❤️