Coronavirus, Fellaini: «Per favore, restate al sicuro»

Il centrocampista dello Shandong Luneng Fellaini è risultato positivo al Coronavirus: è il primo caso in Cina

Marouane Fellaini è il primo caso positivo al Coronavirus in Cina. Il centrocampista belga dello Shandong Luneng ha pubblicato un messaggio sui social per rassicurare i suoi fan circa le proprie condizioni di salute.

«Cari amici, mi sono sottoposto al test per il Coronavirus e sono risultato positivo. Grazie ai tifosi, allo staff medico e al club per il loro interesse e attenzione. Seguirò le cure e spero di tornare a giocare il più presto possibile. Per favore, restate al sicuro».