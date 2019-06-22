La commovente dedica di Radu alla sorella scomparsa – FOTO e VIDEO

Europei Under 21: la Romania batte a sorpresa l’Inghilterra. Dedica del portiere del Genoa Radu alla sorella scomparsa – FOTO e VIDEO

Momento toccante al termine di Inghilterra-Romania, sfida degli Europei U21.

La squadra di Radu vince a sorpresa 4-2, e il portiere del Genoa dedica il trionfo alla sorella, tragicamente scomparsa a 14 anni nel 2006.

Ecco il video: