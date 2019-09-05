Manchester United: il grande impatto di Wan-Bissaka

Wan Bissaka è una delle poche note liete del Manchester United fin qui. Il terzino destro inglese sta facendo molto bene
Il Manchester United non ha iniziato la stagione, ma perlomeno Wan-Bissaka (uno dei piatti forti del mercato) sta avendo un ottimo impatto. Il terzino inglese forse ha qualche limite quando deve attaccare in spazi stretti, ma sta mostrando qualità fuori dal comune nel contrasto fisico e nella resistenza.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Has made more tackles and interceptions combined (30) than any other player in the Premier League this season
Read the full story regarding his England withdrawal — https://t.co/D51lUK1hUF pic.twitter.com/Si6w0bCKnD
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 3, 2019
Basti pensare che tra tackle e intercetti ne ha realizzati complessivamente 30 finora. Nessuno di lui ha fatto meglio in Premier League. I Red Devils possono aver messo a posto la fascia destra per molti anni.