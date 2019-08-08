Newcastle: Carroll torna a vestire la maglia delle Magpies

Ufficiale il ritorno al Newcastle per l’attaccante inglese Andy Carroll: ecco gli scatti con la maglia bianconera

Il Newcastle riabbraccia Andy Carroll: le Magpies accolgono l’attaccante inglese, svincolatosi dopo l’esperienza al West Ham.

Ecco la foto della stretta di mano col tecnico Steve Bruce e il video commemorativo del club.