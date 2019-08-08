Newcastle: Carroll torna a vestire la maglia delle Magpies

Il Newcastle riabbraccia Andy Carroll: le Magpies accolgono l’attaccante inglese, svincolatosi dopo l’esperienza al West Ham.

Ecco la foto della stretta di mano col tecnico Steve Bruce e il video commemorativo del club.

We’re delighted to confirm that Andy Carroll has returned to Newcastle United and signed an initial one-year deal with the club.

More: https://t.co/o2xGV7H8iv #NUFC pic.twitter.com/yYLWjTraU4

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 8, 2019