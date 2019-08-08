Newcastle: Carroll torna a vestire la maglia delle Magpies

Ufficiale il ritorno al Newcastle per l’attaccante inglese Andy Carroll: ecco gli scatti con la maglia bianconera
Il Newcastle riabbraccia Andy Carroll: le Magpies accolgono l’attaccante inglese, svincolatosi dopo l’esperienza al West Ham.
Ecco la foto della stretta di mano col tecnico Steve Bruce e il video commemorativo del club.
⚫️⚪️ #CarrollComesHome pic.twitter.com/tgUVWnAYK1
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 8, 2019
We’re delighted to confirm that Andy Carroll has returned to Newcastle United and signed an initial one-year deal with the club.
More: https://t.co/o2xGV7H8iv #NUFC pic.twitter.com/yYLWjTraU4
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 8, 2019