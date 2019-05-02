Il portiere della Juve, Szczesny, ha accolto su Instagram il centrocampista dell’Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey, nuovo giocatori dei bianconeri – FOTO

Aaron Ramsey non giocherà più con la maglia dell’Arsenal. Dopo la sfida contro il Napoli in Europa League, il centrocampista gallese in forza ai Gunners si è infortunato e non recupererà il problema al flessore entro la fine di questa stagione. Il calciatore rientrerà in campo a luglio, ma in quel mese indosserà già la nuova maglia, quella della Juventus.

Dopo una lunga lettera postata su Instagram nella quale il gallese ringrazia i tifosi dell’Arsenal, il portiere della Juventus, Wojciech Szczesny ha voluto accogliere il suo nuovo compagno dandogli il benvenuto. Ecco le parole del bianconero: «Sei stato una leggenda assoluta per l’Arsenal. Riprenditi presto e tieniti pronto per la nuova avventura. Ci saranno fantastici momenti da vivere».