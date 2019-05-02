Il portiere della Juve, Szczesny, ha accolto su Instagram il centrocampista dell’Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey, nuovo giocatori dei bianconeri – FOTO
Aaron Ramsey non giocherà più con la maglia dell’Arsenal. Dopo la sfida contro il Napoli in Europa League, il centrocampista gallese in forza ai Gunners si è infortunato e non recupererà il problema al flessore entro la fine di questa stagione. Il calciatore rientrerà in campo a luglio, ma in quel mese indosserà già la nuova maglia, quella della Juventus.
Dopo una lunga lettera postata su Instagram nella quale il gallese ringrazia i tifosi dell’Arsenal, il portiere della Juventus, Wojciech Szczesny ha voluto accogliere il suo nuovo compagno dandogli il benvenuto. Ecco le parole del bianconero: «Sei stato una leggenda assoluta per l’Arsenal. Riprenditi presto e tieniti pronto per la nuova avventura. Ci saranno fantastici momenti da vivere».
It saddens me to say that the game against Napoli was my last game in an Arsenal shirt. Unfortunately it left me with an injury that rules me out of the remaining games. I am really disappointed not to play until the end and give everything for the club while I am still an Arsenal player. Unfortunately it’s out of my hands but I wanted to say thank you to the fans for your support. It has been a journey, on and off the field, and so much has happened in 11 years. I was a spotty young kid coming in and I’m leaving a man, married, father of three boys and full of pride and good memories that I will treasure. It will be emotional this weekend – my last game at home. I Look forward to seeing you there and thank you all again from the bottom of my heart for everything #arsenal #lastgame