Il Calendario della Premier League 2019/2020: date, composizione, risultati e classifiche delle 38 giornate del massimo campionato inglese
Il Manchester City di Pep Guardiola si è aggiudicato la Premier League 2018/2019 e già prende forma il nuovo campionato. La mattina di giovedì 13 giugno, nella sede della Football Association, è stato infatti sorteggiato il calendario Premier League 2019/2020. Il nuovo campionato sarà il 121° della storia e il 27° con la denominazione attuale, prenderà il via venerdì 9 agosto con la sfida fra i campioni d’Europa del Liverpool e il Norwich City neopromosso.
Le date e il Boxing Day
La prima giornata della Premier League 2019/2020 si giocherà nel weekend fra il 9 e l’11 agosto 2019, mentre il torneo si concluderà sabato 17 maggio 2020. Come da tradizione, una giornata di Premier League si disputerà il giorno di Santo Stefano il 26 dicembre. Sempre durante le feste, le squadre inglesi giocheranno poi anche il 28 dicembre e il 1° gennaio.
A metà stagione, a inizio febbraio, sarà introdotta una pausa, denominata mid-season player break. Per questo la 26ª giornata verrà divisa tra l’8 e il 15 del mese, con cinque partite in un weekend e altrettante nell’altro.
Le novità
Con la Premier League 2019/2020 saranno introdotte alcune novità nel massimo campionato inglese. Quella più significativa è rappresentata dall’introduzione del VAR, ma ci saranno dei cambiamenti considerevoli anche nei giorni in cui si giocheranno le partite. Scomparirà infatti il classico ‘Monday Night’, il posticipo del lunedì che nasce proprio in Inghilterra, venendo rimpiazzato dall’anticipo del venerdì. Il sabato sera, inoltre, una partita si giocherà alle 20.45. Infine, come già accennato, ci sarà una pausa a inizio febbraio (mid-season player break), con le gare della 26ª giornata che saranno poi suddivise fra due settimane.
Calendario Premier League 2019/2020: le 38 giornate
1ª giornata
Venerdì 9 agosto
- Ore 21.00, Liverpool-Norwich City 4-1 [7′ aut. Hanley (L), 19′ Salah (L), 28′ Van Dijk (L), 42′ Origi (L), 64′ Pukki (N)]
Sabato 10 agosto
- Ore 13.30, West Ham-Man City 0-5 [25′ Gabriel Jesus, 51′, 75′ Sterling, 86′ rig. Aguero, 90’+1 Sterling]
- Ore 16.00, Bournemouth-Sheffield United 1-1 [62′ Mepham (B), 88′ Sharp (S)]
- Ore 16.00, Burnley-Southampton 3-0 [63′ e 70′ Barnes (B), 74′ Gudmundsson (B)]
- Ore 16.00, Crystal Palace-Everton 0-0
- Ore 16.00, Watford-Brighton 0-3 [29′ aut. Doucouré (B), 65′ Andone (B), 77′ Maupay (B)]
- Ore 18.30, Tottenham-Aston Villa 3-1 [9′ McGinn (A), 73′ Ndombelé (T), 86′, 90′ Kane (T)]
Domenica 11 agosto 2019
- Ore 15.00, Newcastle United-Arsenal 0-1 [58′ Aubameyang]
- Ore 16.00, Leicester City-Wolves 0-0
- Ore 17.30, Man Utd-Chelsea 4-0 [18′ rig. Rashford, 65′ Martial, 67′ Rashford, 81′ D. James]
Classifica 1ª Giornata
- Manchester City pt. 3
- Manchester United pt. 3
- Liverpool pt. 3
- Brighton pt. 3
- Burnley pt. 3
- Tottenham pt. 3
- Arsenal pt. 3
- Bournemouth pt. 1
- Sheffield United pt. 1
- Crystal Palace pt. 1
- Everton pt. 1
- Leicester City pt. 1
- Wolves pt. 1
- Newcastle United pt. 0
- Aston Villa pt. 0
- Norwich City pt. 0
- Southampton pt. 0
- Watford pt. 0
- Chelsea pt. 0
- West Ham pt. 0
2ª giornata
Sabato 17 agosto 2019
- Arsenal-Burnley
- Aston Villa-AFC Bournemouth
- Brighton-West Ham
- Chelsea-Leicester City
- Everton-Watford
- Man City-Tottenham
- Norwich City-Newcastle United
- Sheffield United-Crystal Palace
- Southampton-Liverpool
- Wolves-Man Utd
3ª giornata
Sabato 24 agosto 2019
- AFC Bournemouth-Man City
- Aston Villa-Everton
- Brighton-Southampton
- Liverpool-Arsenal
- Man Utd-Crystal Palace
- Norwich City-Chelsea
- Sheffield United-Leicester City
- Tottenham-Newcastle United
- Watford-West Ham
- Wolves-Burnley
4ª giornata
Sabato 31 agosto 2019
- Arsenal-Spurs
- Burnley-Liverpool
- Chelsea-Sheffield United
- Crystal Palace-Aston Villa
- Everton-Wolves
- Leicester City-AFC Bournemouth
- Man City-Brighton
- Newcastle United-Watford
- Southampton-Man Utd
- West Ham-Norwich City
5ª giornata
Sabato 14 settembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth-Everton
- Aston Villa-West Ham
- Brighton-Burnley
- Liverpool-Newcastle United
- Man Utd-Leicester City
- Norwich City-Man City
- Sheffield United-Southampton
- Tottenham-Crystal Palace
- Watford-Arsenal
- Wolves-Chelsea
6ª giornata
Sabato 21 settembre 2019
- Arsenal-Aston Villa
- Burnley-Norwich City
- Chelsea-Liverpool
- Crystal Palace-Wolves
- Everton-Sheffield United
- Leicester City-Spurs
- Man City-Watford
- Newcastle United-Brighton
- Southampton-AFC Bournemouth
- West Ham-Man Utd
7ª giornata
Sabato 28 settembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth-West Ham
- Aston Villa-Burnley
- Chelsea-Brighton
- Crystal Palace-Norwich City
- Everton-Man City
- Leicester City-Newcastle United
- Man Utd-Arsenal
- Sheffield United-Liverpool
- Tottenham-Southampton
- Wolves-Watford
8ª giornata
Sabato 5 ottobre 2019
- Arsenal-AFC Bournemouth
- Brighton-Spurs
- Burnley-Everton
- Liverpool-Leicester City
- Man City-Wolves
- Newcastle United-Man Utd
- Norwich City-Aston Villa
- Southampton-Chelsea
- Watford-Sheffield United
- West Ham-Crystal Palace
9ª giornata
Sabato 19 ottobre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth-Norwich City
- Aston Villa-Brighton
- Chelsea-Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace-Man City
- Everton-West Ham
- Leicester City-Burnley
- Man Utd-Liverpool
- Sheffield United-Arsenal
- Tottenham-Watford
- Wolves-Southampton
10ª giornata
Sabato 26 ottobre 2019
- Arsenal-Crystal Palace
- Brighton-Everton
- Burnley-Chelsea
- Liverpool-Tottenham
- Man City-Aston Villa
- Newcastle United-Wolves
- Norwich City-Man Utd
- Southampton-Leicester City
- Watford-AFC Bournemouth
- West Ham-Sheffield United
11ª giornata
Sabato 2 novembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth-Man Utd
- Arsenal-Wolves
- Aston Villa-Liverpool
- Brighton-Norwich City
- Crystal Palace-Leicester City
- Everton-Tottenham
- Man City-Southampton
- Sheffield United-Burnley
- Watford-Chelsea
- West Ham-Newcastle United
12ª giornata
Sabato 9 novembre 2019
- Burnley-West Ham
- Chelsea-Crystal Palace
- Leicester City-Arsenal
- Liverpool-Man City
- Man Utd-Brighton
- Newcastle United-AFC Bournemouth
- Norwich City-Watford
- Southampton-Everton
- Tottenham-Sheffield United
- Wolves-Aston Villa
13ª giornata
Sabato 23 novembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth-Wolves
- Arsenal-Southampton
- Aston Villa-Newcastle United
- Brighton-Leicester City
- Crystal Palace-Liverpool
- Everton-Norwich City
- Man City-Chelsea
- Sheffield United-Man Utd
- Watford-Burnley
- West Ham-Tottenham
14ª giornata
Sabato 30 novembre 2019
- Burnley-Crystal Palace
- Chelsea-West Ham
- Leicester City-Everton
- Liverpool-Brighton
- Man Utd-Aston Villa
- Newcastle United-Man City
- Norwich City-Arsenal
- Southampton-Watford
- Tottenham-AFC Bournemouth
- Wolves-Sheffield United
15ª giornata
Martedì 3 dicembre 2019
- Arsenal-Brighton (ore 20.45)
- Burnley-Man City (ore 20.45)
- Leicester City-Watford (ore 20.45)
- Sheffield United-Newcastle United (ore 20.45)
- Wolves-West Ham (ore 20.45)
- Man Utd-Tottenham (ore 21.00)
Mercoledì 4 dicembre 2019
- Chelsea-Aston Villa (ore 20.45)
- Southampton-Norwich City (ore 20.45)
- Crystal Palace-AFC Bournemouth (ore 21.00)
- Liverpool-Everton (ore 21.00)
16ª giornata
Sabato 7 dicembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth-Liverpool
- Aston Villa-Leicester City
- Brighton-Wolves
- Everton-Chelsea
- Man City-Man Utd
- Newcastle United-Southampton
- Norwich City-Sheffield United
- Spurs-Burnley
- Watford-Crystal Palace
- West Ham-Arsenal
17ª giornata
Sabato 14 dicembre 2019
- Arsenal-Man City
- Burnley-Newcastle United
- Chelsea-AFC Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace-Brighton
- Leicester City-Norwich City
- Liverpool-Watford
- Man Utd-Everton
- Sheffield United-Aston Villa
- Southampton-West Ham
- Wolves-Tottenham
18ª giornata
Sabato 21 dicembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth-Burnley
- Aston Villa-Southampton
- Brighton-Sheffield United
- Everton-Arsenal
- Man City-Leicester City
- Newcastle United-Crystal Palace
- Norwich City-Wolves
- Tottenham-Chelsea
- Watford-Man Utd
- West Ham-Liverpool
19ª giornata
Giovedì 26 dicembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth-Arsenal
- Aston Villa-Norwich City
- Chelsea-Southampton
- Crystal Palace-West Ham
- Everton-Burnley
- Leicester City-Liverpool
- Man Utd-Newcastle United
- Sheffield United-Watford
- Tottenham-Brighton
- Wolves-Man City
20ª giornata
Sabato 28 dicembre 2019
- Arsenal-Chelsea
- Brighton-AFC Bournemouth
- Burnley-Man Utd
- Liverpool-Wolves
- Man City-Sheffield United
- Newcastle United-Everton
- Norwich City-Tottenham
- Southampton-Crystal Palace
- Watford-Aston Villa
- West Ham-Leicester City
21ª giornata
Mercoledì 1 gennaio 2020
- Arsenal-Man Utd
- Brighton-Chelsea
- Burnley-Aston Villa
- Liverpool-Sheffield United
- Man City-Everton
- Newcastle United-Leicester City
- Norwich City-Crystal Palace
- Southampton-Tottenham
- Watford-Wolves
- West Ham-AFC Bournemouth
22ª giornata
Sabato 11 gennaio 2020
- AFC Bournemouth-Watford
- Aston Villa-Man City
- Chelsea-Burnley
- Crystal Palace-Arsenal
- Everton-Brighton
- Leicester City-Southampton
- Man Utd-Norwich City
- Sheffield United-West Ham
- Tottenham-Liverpool
- Wolves-Newcastle United
23ª giornata
Sabato 18 gennaio 2020
- Arsenal-Sheffield United
- Brighton-Aston Villa
- Burnley-Leicester City
- Liverpool-Man Utd
- Man City-Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United-Chelsea
- Norwich City-AFC Bournemouth
- Southampton-Wolves
- Watford-Tottenham
- West Ham-Everton
24^ giornata
Martedì 21 gennaio 2020
- AFC Bournemouth-Brighton (ore 20.45)
- Aston Villa-Watford (ore 20.45)
- Everton-Newcastle United (ore 20.45)
- Leicester City-West Ham (ore 20.45)
- Sheffield United-Man City (ore 20.45)
- Wolves-Liverpool (ore 20.45)
- Man Utd-Burnley (ore 21.00)
Mercoledì 22 gennaio 2020
- Chelsea-Arsenal (ore 20.45)
- Spurs-Norwich City (ore 20.45)
- Crystal Palace-Southampton (ore 21.00)
25ª giornata
Sabato 1 febbraio 2020
- AFC Bournemouth-Aston Villa
- Burnley-Arsenal
- Crystal Palace-Sheffield United
- Leicester City-Chelsea
- Liverpool-Southampton
- Man Utd-Wolves
- Newcastle United-Norwich City
- Tottenham-Man City
- Watford-Everton
- West Ham-Brighton
26ª giornata
Sabato 8-15 febbraio 2020 (cinque partite il weekend dell’8 febbario, cinque partite il weekend del 15 febbraio)
- Arsenal-Newcastle United
- Aston Villa-Spurs
- Brighton-Watford
- Chelsea-Man Utd
- Everton-Crystal Palace
- Man City-West Ham
- Norwich City-Liverpool
- Sheffield United-AFC Bournemouth
- Southampton-Burnley
- Wolves-Leicester City
27ª giornata
Sabato 22 febbraio 2020
- Arsenal-Everton
- Burnley-AFC Bournemouth
- Chelsea-Tottenham
- Crystal Palace-Newcastle United
- Leicester City-Man City
- Liverpool-West Ham
- Man Utd-Watford
- Sheffield United-Brighton
- Southampton-Aston Villa
- Wolves-Norwich City
28ª giornata
Sabato 29 febbraio 2020
- AFC Bournemouth-Chelsea
- Aston Villa-Sheffield United
- Brighton-Crystal Palace
- Everton-Man Utd
- Man City-Arsenal
- Newcastle United-Burnley
- Norwich City-Leicester City
- Tottenham-Wolves
- Watford-Liverpool
- West Ham-Southampton
29ª giornata
Sabato 7 marzo 2020
- Arsenal-West Ham
- Burnley-Tottenham
- Chelsea-Everton
- Crystal Palace-Watford
- Leicester City-Aston Villa
- Liverpool-AFC Bournemouth
- Man Utd-Man City
- Sheffield United-Norwich City
- Southampton-Newcastle United
- Wolves-Brighton
30ª giornata
Sabato 14 marzo 2020
- AFC Bournemouth-Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa-Chelsea
- Brighton-Arsenal
- Everton-Liverpool
- Man City-Burnley
- Newcastle United-Sheffield United
- Norwich City-Southampton
- Tottenham-Man Utd
- Watford-Leicester City
- West Ham-Wolves
31ª giornata
Sabato 21 marzo 2020
- Burnley-Watford
- Chelsea-Man City
- Leicester City-Brighton
- Liverpool-Crystal Palace
- Man Utd-Sheffield United
- Newcastle United-Aston Villa
- Norwich City-Everton
- Southampton-Arsenal
- Tottenham-West Ham
- Wolves-AFC Bournemouth
32ª giornata
Sabato 4 aprile 2020
- AFC Bournemouth-Newcastle United
- Arsenal-Norwich City
- Aston Villa-Wolves
- Brighton-Man Utd
- Crystal Palace-Burnley
- Everton-Leicester City
- Man City-Liverpool
- Sheffield United-Tottenham
- Watford-Southampton
- West Ham-Chelsea
33ª giornata
Sabato 11 aprile 2020
- Burnley-Sheffield United
- Chelsea-Watford
- Leicester City-Crystal Palace
- Liverpool-Aston Villa
- Man Utd-AFC Bournemouth
- Newcastle United-West Ham
- Norwich City-Brighton
- Southampton-Manchester City
- Spurs-Everton
- Wolves-Arsenal
34ª giornata
Sabato 18 aprile 2020
- AFC Bournemouth-Spurs
- Arsenal-Leicester City
- Aston Villa-Man Utd
- Brighton-Liverpool
- Crystal Palace-Chelsea
- Everton-Southampton
- Man City-Newcastle United
- Sheffield United-Wolves
- Watford-Norwich City
- West Ham-Burnley
35ª giornata
Sabato 25 aprile 2020
- AFC Bournemouth-Leicester City
- Aston Villa-Crystal Palace
- Brighton-Man City
- Liverpool-Burnley
- Man Utd-Southampton
- Norwich City-West Ham
- Sheffield United-Chelsea
- Tottenham-Arsenal
- Watford-Newcastle United
- Wolves-Everton
36ª giornata
Sabato 2 maggio 2020
- Arsenal-Liverpool
- Burnley-Wolves
- Chelsea-Norwich City
- Crystal Palace-Man Utd
- Everton-Aston Villa
- Leicester City-Sheffield United
- Man City-AFC Bournemouth
- Newcastle United-Tottenham
- Southampton-Brighton
- West Ham-Watford
37ª giornata
Sabato 9 maggio 2020
- AFC Bournemouth-Southampton
- Aston Villa-Arsenal
- Brighton-Newcastle United
- Liverpool-Chelsea
- Man Utd-West Ham
- Norwich City-Burnley
- Sheffield United-Everton
- Tottenham-Leicester City
- Watford-Man City
- Wolves-Crystal Palace
38ª giornata
Sabato 17 maggio 2020
- Arsenal-Watford
- Burnley-Brighton
- Chelsea-Wolves
- Crystal Palace-Spurs
- Everton-AFC Bournemouth
- Leicester City-Man Utd
- Man City-Norwich City
- Newcastle United-Liverpool
- Southampton-Sheffield United
- West Ham-Aston Villa
Classifica marcatori
3 GOAL: Sterling (Manchester City);
2 GOAL: Rashford (Manchester United, 1 rig.), Barnes (Burnley), Kane (Tottenham);
1 GOAL: Andone, Maupay (Brighton), Van Dijk, Salah, Origi (Liverpool), Sharp (Sheffield United), Aguero (1 rig.), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Aubameyang (Arsenal), Pukki (Norwich City), Gudmundsson (Burnley), D. James, Martial (Manchester United), Mepham (Bournemouth), Ndombelé (Tottenham), McGinn (Aston Villa).
Dove vedere la Premier League 2019/2020 in Tv e streaming
Sky detiene i diritti della Premier League in Italia. Gli abbonati potranno pertanto godersi in esclusiva la nuova edizione del campionato di calcio più seguito al mondo su diverse piattaforme: in tv via satellite, sul digitale terrestre o via fibra, e in streaming collegandosi con i loro pc, tablet e smartphone alla piattaforma Sky Go.
I big match, per chi è in possesso di un televisore 4K, saranno inoltre trasmessi anche in 4K HDR grazie a SkyQ. Complessivamente Sky trasmetterà in diretta e in esclusiva 235 partite della Premier League 2019/2020, per un totale di oltre 6 match ogni fine settimana. Su Sky ci saranno inoltre news e approfondimenti sul massimo campionato inglese.