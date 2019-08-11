27ª giornata

Sabato 22 febbraio 2020

Arsenal-Everton

Burnley-AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea-Tottenham

Crystal Palace-Newcastle United

Leicester City-Man City

Liverpool-West Ham

Man Utd-Watford

Sheffield United-Brighton

Southampton-Aston Villa

Wolves-Norwich City

28ª giornata

Sabato 29 febbraio 2020

AFC Bournemouth-Chelsea

Aston Villa-Sheffield United

Brighton-Crystal Palace

Everton-Man Utd

Man City-Arsenal

Newcastle United-Burnley

Norwich City-Leicester City

Tottenham-Wolves

Watford-Liverpool

West Ham-Southampton

29ª giornata

Sabato 7 marzo 2020

Arsenal-West Ham

Burnley-Tottenham

Chelsea-Everton

Crystal Palace-Watford

Leicester City-Aston Villa

Liverpool-AFC Bournemouth

Man Utd-Man City

Sheffield United-Norwich City

Southampton-Newcastle United

Wolves-Brighton

30ª giornata

Sabato 14 marzo 2020

AFC Bournemouth-Crystal Palace

Aston Villa-Chelsea

Brighton-Arsenal

Everton-Liverpool

Man City-Burnley

Newcastle United-Sheffield United

Norwich City-Southampton

Tottenham-Man Utd

Watford-Leicester City

West Ham-Wolves

31ª giornata

Sabato 21 marzo 2020

Burnley-Watford

Chelsea-Man City

Leicester City-Brighton

Liverpool-Crystal Palace

Man Utd-Sheffield United

Newcastle United-Aston Villa

Norwich City-Everton

Southampton-Arsenal

Tottenham-West Ham

Wolves-AFC Bournemouth

32ª giornata

Sabato 4 aprile 2020

AFC Bournemouth-Newcastle United

Arsenal-Norwich City

Aston Villa-Wolves

Brighton-Man Utd

Crystal Palace-Burnley

Everton-Leicester City

Man City-Liverpool

Sheffield United-Tottenham

Watford-Southampton

West Ham-Chelsea

33ª giornata

Sabato 11 aprile 2020

Burnley-Sheffield United

Chelsea-Watford

Leicester City-Crystal Palace

Liverpool-Aston Villa

Man Utd-AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United-West Ham

Norwich City-Brighton

Southampton-Manchester City

Spurs-Everton

Wolves-Arsenal

34ª giornata

Sabato 18 aprile 2020

AFC Bournemouth-Spurs

Arsenal-Leicester City

Aston Villa-Man Utd

Brighton-Liverpool

Crystal Palace-Chelsea

Everton-Southampton

Man City-Newcastle United

Sheffield United-Wolves

Watford-Norwich City

West Ham-Burnley

35ª giornata

Sabato 25 aprile 2020

AFC Bournemouth-Leicester City

Aston Villa-Crystal Palace

Brighton-Man City

Liverpool-Burnley

Man Utd-Southampton

Norwich City-West Ham

Sheffield United-Chelsea

Tottenham-Arsenal

Watford-Newcastle United

Wolves-Everton

36ª giornata

Sabato 2 maggio 2020

Arsenal-Liverpool

Burnley-Wolves

Chelsea-Norwich City

Crystal Palace-Man Utd

Everton-Aston Villa

Leicester City-Sheffield United

Man City-AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United-Tottenham

Southampton-Brighton

West Ham-Watford

37ª giornata

Sabato 9 maggio 2020

AFC Bournemouth-Southampton

Aston Villa-Arsenal

Brighton-Newcastle United

Liverpool-Chelsea

Man Utd-West Ham

Norwich City-Burnley

Sheffield United-Everton

Tottenham-Leicester City

Watford-Man City

Wolves-Crystal Palace

38ª giornata

Sabato 17 maggio 2020

Arsenal-Watford

Burnley-Brighton

Chelsea-Wolves

Crystal Palace-Spurs

Everton-AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City-Man Utd

Man City-Norwich City

Newcastle United-Liverpool

Southampton-Sheffield United

West Ham-Aston Villa

Classifica marcatori

3 GOAL: Sterling (Manchester City);

2 GOAL: Rashford (Manchester United, 1 rig.), Barnes (Burnley), Kane (Tottenham);

1 GOAL: Andone, Maupay (Brighton), Van Dijk, Salah, Origi (Liverpool), Sharp (Sheffield United), Aguero (1 rig.), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Aubameyang (Arsenal), Pukki (Norwich City), Gudmundsson (Burnley), D. James, Martial (Manchester United), Mepham (Bournemouth), Ndombelé (Tottenham), McGinn (Aston Villa).

Dove vedere la Premier League 2019/2020 in Tv e streaming

Sky detiene i diritti della Premier League in Italia. Gli abbonati potranno pertanto godersi in esclusiva la nuova edizione del campionato di calcio più seguito al mondo su diverse piattaforme: in tv via satellite, sul digitale terrestre o via fibra, e in streaming collegandosi con i loro pc, tablet e smartphone alla piattaforma Sky Go.

I big match, per chi è in possesso di un televisore 4K, saranno inoltre trasmessi anche in 4K HDR grazie a SkyQ. Complessivamente Sky trasmetterà in diretta e in esclusiva 235 partite della Premier League 2019/2020, per un totale di oltre 6 match ogni fine settimana. Su Sky ci saranno inoltre news e approfondimenti sul massimo campionato inglese.