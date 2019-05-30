Inter, Zhang omaggia Spalletti: «Sarà sempre il mio coach» – FOTO

Il presidente dell’Inter Steven Zhang ha voluto salutare il tecnico toscano, esonerato, Luciano Spalletti

Steven Zhang rende l’onore delle armi a Luciano Spalletti, allenatore appena esonerato dall’Inter. Il presidente ha voluto salutare il tecnico toscano sui social adoperando delle belle parole.

Così Steven Zhang su Instagram: «Un allenatore, un insegnante, un amico. Hai sempre fatto del tuo meglio, con la pioggia o col sereno. Questi due anni di avventura significano molto per l’Inter e per me personalmente. Non dimenticheremo la tua dedizione a questa squadra e ti ringraziamo tutti dal profondo del cuore. Una volta che sei stato allenatore dell’Inter sarai sempre il mio allenatore. Grazie mister Spalletti».