A Coach, a teacher, a friend. You have always given your best, either rain or shine. This 2 years of adventure means so much for Inter and for me personally. We will never forget your dedication to this team, and we all thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Once you are the coach of Inter⚫️🔵, you would be always my coach. Grazie Mister Spalletti. 💪🏻