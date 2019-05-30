Il presidente dell’Inter Steven Zhang ha voluto salutare il tecnico toscano, esonerato, Luciano Spalletti
Steven Zhang rende l’onore delle armi a Luciano Spalletti, allenatore appena esonerato dall’Inter. Il presidente ha voluto salutare il tecnico toscano sui social adoperando delle belle parole.
Così Steven Zhang su Instagram: «Un allenatore, un insegnante, un amico. Hai sempre fatto del tuo meglio, con la pioggia o col sereno. Questi due anni di avventura significano molto per l’Inter e per me personalmente. Non dimenticheremo la tua dedizione a questa squadra e ti ringraziamo tutti dal profondo del cuore. Una volta che sei stato allenatore dell’Inter sarai sempre il mio allenatore. Grazie mister Spalletti».
A Coach, a teacher, a friend. You have always given your best, either rain or shine. This 2 years of adventure means so much for Inter and for me personally. We will never forget your dedication to this team, and we all thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Once you are the coach of Inter⚫️🔵, you would be always my coach. Grazie Mister Spalletti. 💪🏻