Pogba Juve: perché il francese è il profilo che manca a Sarri

Oltre che essere uno dei centrocampisti più forte del mondo, Pogba è esattamente l’identikit del centrocampista che manca alla Juve. I bianconeri avrebbero bisogno di una mezzala top tra le linee, che porti gol, assist, dribbling e creatività. Certo, Ramsey è un passo in avanti, ma il Polpo sarebbe di un altro pianeta.

Paul Pogba: Only Mohamed Salah (64) had more shots on target than @paulpogba (50) in the Premier League last season

pic.twitter.com/y612lGrmO9

— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 8, 2019