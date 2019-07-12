Pogba Juve: perché il francese è il profilo che manca a Sarri

Di
Jacopo Azzolini
-
Alla Juve di Sarri servirebbe Pogba per essere perfetta come funzionalità tattica. Manca creatività nell’ultimo terzo di campo

Oltre che essere uno dei centrocampisti più forte del mondo, Pogba è esattamente l’identikit del centrocampista che manca alla Juve. I bianconeri avrebbero bisogno di una mezzala top tra le linee, che porti gol, assist, dribbling e creatività. Certo, Ramsey è un passo in avanti, ma il Polpo sarebbe di un altro pianeta.

 

Basti pensare che nell’ultima stagione di Premier è stato il giocatore che, dopo Salah, più di tutti ha tirato in porta.