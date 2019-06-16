Paura per l’ex Inter Podolski: operato all’orecchio per un’infezione

Di
Alessandro Villano
-
Podolski_Inter
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Paura per l’ex Inter Podolski: ricoverato per un’infezione, è stato operato all’orecchio. L’attaccante rassicura tutti sui social

Paura per l’ex Inter Lukas Podolski. L’attaccante tedesco gioca attualmente in Giappone, nel Vissel Kobe. Podolski è stato ricoverato per un’infezione virale, ed è stato operato d’urgenza ad un orecchio.

Podolski ora sta bene ed ha rassicurato tutti su Instagram: «L’operazione è andata bene, anche se il recupero necessiterà di tempo. Spero di stare meglio molto presto. Non dimenticate, io sono sempre un combattente».