Paura per l’ex Inter Podolski: operato all’orecchio per un’infezione

Hey everyone, I just wanted to give you a brief update. I’ve successfully concluded an operation and now the recovery will take time. I hope to be better soon! Don’t forget, I am always a fighter! 🤕💪🏻 Thanks to the amazing team around doctor Simon Preuß. Greetings – Your Lukas #comebackstronger #staystrong #nevergiveup #poldi