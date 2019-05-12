Premier League, il commovente addio di Petr Cech – FOTO

Si chiude una carriera memorabile. Petr Cech dice basta col calcio giocato e saluta i suoi tifosi, soprattutto quelli che lo hanno seguito in Premier League. Il portiere ceco ha militato nel Chelsea e nell’Arsenal.

Sui social è comparsa una foto con una nostalgica didascalia: «2 squadre, 15 anni, 443 presenze, 202 clean sheets e 280 vittorie. È stato un privilegio ed un piacere. Addio».

Thank you .@premierleague …2 teams 🔵🔴 15 years , 443 apps / 202 clean sheets , 280 wins … and 🏆🏆🏆🏆 … it has been a privilege and pleasure ! #goodbye pic.twitter.com/8SS3utFagW

